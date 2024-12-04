Gwen's Gift prepares for sixth year; bringing holiday joy to memory care residents

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gwen's Gift is a holiday pop-up shop for memory care residents. Donation collection started in October, now volunteers are getting ready for ten-plus events. We'll show you the work going into it.



The event empowers memory care residents to choose donated gifts for their loved ones.

Sandie has collected a house full of donations, but next year she's hoping they can expand to a storage unit.

Volunteers are packing gifts for over ten memory care homes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's become their yearly tradition to bring holiday cheer and gifts to our neighbors in memory care and a group of volunteers are working tirelessly to make it happen.

"There's toys, puzzles, lights..."

That's Sandie Yeaman, and these are just some of the gifts her and volunteers are packing up to bring to ten plus memory care homes this holiday season.

They host a pop-up shop called Gwen's Gift.

Here, memory care residents can regain some independence, picking out gifts to loved ones.

"It gives them the ability to interact with their families on a continual basis," said Yeaman.

Gwen's Gift has grown. Now in it's sixth year, Yeaman's home is overflowing with gifts. And Sandie says her house isn't best suited for the operation anymore.

"And we also need a place to store it. I mean, if you look around, you know, it's like this for the last month or so."

Next year they hope to get a storage unit donated, but for this year they'll continue to help others.

"It's a labor of love and I do say labor, it's a lot of work."

They started collecting donations in October and will deliver gifts based on each care center's needs.

Some need more conventional items like socks and soap, while others need gifts so residents can give their grand kids toys.

But no matter what gift residents pick, Yeaman says she couldn't do it without the communities help.

"I think that's what keeps me going is it's the generosity of our city. You know, our organization is all done by the heart," said Yeaman.

Giving all our neighbors a chance to have a happy holiday season.

Gwen's Gift is still looking for volunteers and a few small gift items. You can find more information on Sandie Yeaman's Nextdoor page.

