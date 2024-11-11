Honoring the legacy of late Gretna teacher and coach with first Read for Feek fundraiser

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Brad Feeken was a longtime Gretna teacher and coach. To honor him, his family created the nonprofit For Feek Forever. On Sunday, it hosted the first Read for Feek fundraiser.



Brad Feeken was a beloved Gretna High basketball coach and 7th-grade reading teacher. He inspired many with his passion for reading.

Friends, family and neighbors came to Heavy Brewing to read and raise money for the community.

Money raised from the event will support Gretna Schools and other schools across the state to have access to books.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A love for reading and basketball. Many remember longtime Greta teacher and coach Brad Feeken who passed away from cancer last December. To honor his legacy his family created the nonprofit For Feek Forever. Now they're hosting the first Read for Feek fundraiser to help more kids find that same love he had for reading.

In addition to being a beloved high basketball coach for Gretna High, Jenny Feeken says her late husband Brad was an even better teacher.

"He was really passionate about just how important reading is. And he was amazing at getting kids to love reading, even kids that walked into his classroom hating reading. He, he could spark a love," said Feeken.

Teaching 7th grade reading for over 20 years, Brad found ways to connect with his students.

"In the summers he would devour teen books because he wanted to know what he could suggest to his students."

Now, to keep his memory alive and promote the two things he loved most, basketball and reading, the family, along with friends and neighbors, host fundraisers like this one to give back to the community.

"You hear from everybody that either their kids had him as a teacher, they had him as a coach, people that — we've talked to people that had him his first year teaching. And it's pretty amazing the stories and the consistent stories about who he was, his expectations of what he did for people and their kids," said Audra Gude, co-owner of Heavy Brewing.

"I honestly used to hate reading it. It was one of my least favorite subjects in school. To be able to engage me in reading is a lot and he, I think he had that impact on so many people," said Haley Weakland, a Gretna High alumna.

The money raised from this event will support the Gretna School District. For Feek Forever is also working to start a grant program to support other schools across the state of Nebraska.

"Brad applied for many such grants and he built up his own classroom library. So and he was so proud of that. So it'd be great to do it for other teachers as well," said Feeken.

"Their family means so much to us and they've touched, I know so many people in this community," said Weakland.

The nonprofits next event will be in March for the 2025 Hoops for Feek fundraiser.