'It's just truly a blessing': 60 beds delivered to kids in need just in time for Christmas

Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers 60 beds to kids in need in the Omaha metro before Christmas.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This may look like any regular bunk bed but for some kids this Christmas, it's a gift they've been waiting for all year long. And thanks to the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), 60 beds will be delivered this Christmas for kids in need.

"What craziness, come here, come here. No, okay. Yeah, you go down here that's your side."

Brieann Ehlers is a single mother to four and the joy you see here comes after a year’s worth of waiting to give two of her kids their own beds.

"A year ago, we were in a car wreck, and I just learned to walk again so like trying to get back and caught up with everything like - it's just truly a blessing, truly a blessing for my family," said Brieann.

For five years, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Omaha has helped families like Brieann's by providing twin beds that are made entirely by the organization; with a bed frame, mattress, and bed sheets.

"If you need a bed, we will provide a bed. No other questions asked."

Chapter president Rachel Riffel says the only qualification to receive a bed is that kids are aged three to 17 and don't have one of their own.

"They go to friends’ houses, see that they have beds in their rooms and some truly don't know any different. They just think it's normal to sleep with your brother or sleep with mom and dad or sleep in a pile of clothes on the floor," said Riffel.

All families need to do to get a bed is apply. For Brieann, it was a four-month process.

"At first I was like no I don't want the help I'm ashamed but then I was like, there's nothing to be ashamed about, everybody struggles," said Brieann.

And now, Brieann and her four boys can all get a good night’s sleep in their own beds.

"It's amazing," said Brieann.

While this is the last delivery day of 2023, Sleep in Heavenly Peace will have their next build day on Jan. 13th with a delivery soon after. For more information on how to volunteer, donate and apply for a bed, you can go to SHPbeds.org and find the Omaha chapter.