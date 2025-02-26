Local crafters in a knot over Joann Fabrics plan to close

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha crafters are saying goodbye to Joann Fabrics. The store was the main supplier of materials for some small business owners who will now have to turn elsewhere for products.



Joann Fabrics is closing all 800+ stores after filing for bankruptcy twice in within a year, leaving many crafters concerned about where to buy affordable supplies.

Small business owners like Michael Clark and Jodene Gall are rushing to stock up, fearing higher prices and limited inventory at competing retailers.

Gift cards will be accepted through February 28, and official closure dates will be announced on Joann’s website and app.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After filing for bankruptcy for a second time within the year, the crafting supplies giant Joann Fabrics is going out of business.

Michael Clark likes to crochet and make clothing. She runs a small business called Mac's Kool Crafts because this is what she loves.

But now, with her largest supplier of material closing, she's worried other retailers won't live up to what Joann's has to offer.

"They have great quality of stuff and it's affordable, but now I have to go shop somewhere else and it might not be as affordable or it might not be in stock or whatever I'm looking for,” said Clark.

The fabric store first filed for bankruptcy in March 2024 and again this January. They originally planned on closing 500 locations nationwide.

"And then the news broke like, no, there are no stores. I'm like, oh my God, I gotta go buy stuff before they run out."

From that filing, the company's remaining assets were put up for auction. And on Monday, the winners of the bid announced it will shut down operations at all 800-plus stores.

The closures are prompting neighbors like Michael to stock up on supplies and fast because she's worried other stores won't be as cost-effective, and she's not alone.

"Like these are the little girl aprons that I make. I make baby toys as well. Those are kitchen towels."

Jodene Gall is a craft vendor and says the prices at Joann's competitors just aren't the same.

"I can't raise my prices that much because the economy is affecting everybody. So if I'm raising my prices too much, I know my products are not gonna sell,” said Gall.

"If I have to up my prices, then people aren't gonna wanna buy from me, and then I won't get to do what I love,” said Clark.

In the meantime, they're getting what they can while they can.

If you haven't already been in to stock up on supplies, there's still time. The company announced on its website that gift cards will be accepted through February 28. Closure dates will be announced on the website and app.