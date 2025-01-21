Local plow company travels to Kansas to pick up work with lack of snow in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The snow in Omaha just isn't enough for workers who rely on it for business so, Kanger Lawns decided to look for work elsewhere. Owner Cody Kanger says the journey was quite an experience.



3 News Now Reporter Jill Lamkins met owner Cody Kanger last year around this same time when Omaha was in the thick of it. But the lack of snow now means traveling south was necessary.

On the journey, Kanger ended up plowing part of I-29 for 15 miles. It took 3 hours.

"We still have plows and equipment, and you know expenses that we've got to cover and everything.”

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The snow in Omaha just isn't enough for workers who rely on it for business so, this local plow company decided to look for work elsewhere. Owner Cody Kanger says the journey was quite an experience.

Remember at the beginning of the month when a snowstorm blew through much of the Midwest? Omaha dodged it but our neighbors to the south didn’t.

This prompted a few local plow companies, including Kanger Lawns to take the drive down to Kansas.

3 News Now Reporter Jill Lamkins met owner Cody Kanger last year around this same time when Omaha was in the thick of it. But the lack of snow now means traveling south was necessary.

"What was normally in decent weather, a 3-hour drive turned into up being almost a full day to get down there,” said Kanger.

On the journey, Kanger ended up plowing part of I-29 for 15 miles. It took 3 hours.

"We kind of fished our way through some wrecks. State patrol that was down there said go for it. We need to kind of open up the lane so if you can get through, go for it."

From there, he made it to a nearby gas station which to his surprise was shut down.

A few locals he met there offered him and another trucker to stay the night at their place.

"They had chili, they had, you know, drinks and everything, we're just watching a football game. But super nice folks,” said Kanger.

Once the crew got into Kansas City, they worked for two days straight.

The journey was risky but worthwhile for business.

"We still have plows and equipment, and you know expenses that we've got to cover and everything.”

Kanger says the alternative is having no revenue coming in, struggling to pay bills and not being able to provide wages for seasonal workers.

So, they go where the work is and this time, it's a trip he'll always remember.

"It was it was a fun one and it was definitely an adventure,” he said.

Kanger says if there's not enough snow to plow in Omaha they'll continue to look elsewhere and now, they have some connections in Kansas.