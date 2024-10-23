Nebraska gets first Nordstrom Rack and shoppers are excited

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — During a special preview shopping event on Tuesday, shoppers got to explore what the new department store in Village Pointe has to offer.



To promote the new store, Nordstrom Rack had a special shopping event hosting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands, influencers, bloggers and local media.

Afterwards, those who RSVP'd got the opportunity to get a sneak preview of the store before opening day.

The grand opening is this Thursday, October 24.

The first Nordstrom Rack is now in Nebraska. I'm Jill Lamkins your Northwest Omaha reporter at the Village Pointe mall where I'm getting a sneak peek at the 30,000 square foot store during a special event.

What made you want to be here? "Nordstrom's." What about it? "It's Nordstrom's," said Deborah Bierman, a shopper.

Well, Nordstrom Rack to be accurate. But it's a big preview shopping event for the new Omaha department store and they're pulling out all the stops to promote that they're here.

"Oh, these are so cute. These are pretty," said Ellaina O'Hara, a Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands Mentee.

"Being from Omaha, Nebraska and living here for 30 years, I can definitely say that this is huge for Omaha. You know, being somebody that went to homecomings and proms, needing the perfect wedding guest dress; I think Nordstrom Rack is the perfect addition to Omaha because we really do deserve a department store like this," said Nicky Schmaderer, an influencer.

"Everything's a reasonable price, especially as a college student. Coming in here it's like, that's so cute and I can afford that," said Isabella McAtee, a UNO student.

"I feel like we're on vacation right now because we always hit up the Nordstrom rack when we're out of town. So, it's awesome to have it here," said Ashley Ross, an influencer.

"I moved here 10 years ago from the east coast. So, I was like, where's the Macy's, where's the Nordstroms? Where's everything? Thank goodness for Von Maur. But yeah, it's just really exciting that we finally have this now, especially because Des Moines does and I'm like, if Des Moines has one, we should have one too," said Erin Fairchild, a blogger.

