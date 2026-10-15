Nebraska unveils Memorial Stadium season ticket pricing for 2027 reseating plan

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football fans now have a clearer picture of what season tickets will cost as major renovations bring significant seating changes to Memorial Stadium.

The Huskers have released additional details about their reseating plan, including a surprise for many fans: most comparable season tickets are expected to cost less in 2027.

Plans unveiled last month call for Memorial Stadium's capacity to temporarily drop to about 65,000 seats for the 2027 season to make room for construction.

Once the project is complete, the stadium is expected to hold about 80,000 fans, a few thousand fewer than it does now.

Husker fan Kent Dunovan said he understands the bigger picture behind the changes.

"If we want to be competitive, especially in football, right now it's the Wild West and hopefully they get that under control," Dunovan said.

While construction will mean significant changes for fans, one of those changes could benefit their wallets.

About 85% of comparable season tickets will be less expensive in 2027. Seating charts show prices dropping by hundreds of dollars in some areas.

Season ticket holder Robin Dann said the price of her seats will decrease and she plans to keep them. However, she believes some longtime fans may decide the changes are a good time to give up their seats.

"Well we went through it with volleyball a few months ago here, and honestly it was the fans over 70 years old who decided they would just watch at home," Dann said. "And I think that's going to happen a little bit with football, too."

Around 5,000 public season tickets will also be available for $299, more than $100 less than the previous price.

Season ticket holders will have until February to lock in their selections for the 2027 season.

The reseating process will happen again ahead of the 2028 season as the final seating changes at Memorial Stadium are made.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.