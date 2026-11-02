Nebraska voters say no-bid contract probe tied to governor's office is shaping their ballots

WEST OMAHA, NE. — Some early voters in Douglas County say an investigation into a $2.5 million no-bid contract connected to Gov. Jim Pillen's office is part of why they are voting.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers is now reviewing evidence in that investigation, which Lincoln police completed just days before the midterm election.

Abdi Hashi, an early voter, said the actions of state officials brought him out to vote — including the no-bid contract investigation.

"The main reason why I am out here is because of the state government," Hashi said. "Pete Ricketts, our governor, our state senators, they just aren't doing anything."

Hashi called the investigation "corruption."

"That is just straight-up corruption," Hashi said. "Simply giving it to one person for later on just to have a political favor — that's what it looks like to us."

Last week, Hilgers said Lincoln police found that Pillen "was not implicated in any criminal wrongdoing."

Because of that, his office determined there isn't a conflict of interest for him to review the case.

When KMTV Anchor Mary Nelson asked whether he would have made any different decisions along the course of that situation, Pillen defended his actions.

"We, we followed every letter of the law," Pillen said. "We have several no-bid contracts."

Hashi is just one of thousands of voters casting their ballots early, according to Douglas County Election Commissioner Danielle Jensen.

"We have had like three days of over thirteen hundred voters in-person. We expect to see that today," Jensen said.

While the investigation is driving some voters, others point to different concerns.

For Hashi, that includes the cost of living.

"The price of fuel, the price of almost everything has skyrocketed," Hashi said. "Nebraska was never like this."

For voters like Shane Standlea, different issues are driving their decisions.

"Legalized marijuana and human rights and trans rights for all," Standlea said.

While some voters, like Milo Horgdal, just want residents to participate in elections.

"No matter what or who you vote for, I hope that everybody exercises their right to vote because that is something that we have always fought for," Horgdal said.

Evidence in the case is now being reviewed by the state attorney general's office.

Midterm Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.