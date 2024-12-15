Neighbor shares experience driving on slippery roads

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In west Omaha this morning, call for people stuck in their neighborhood. Others managed to make it out and get on with their day, many had the same advice for winter driving.

"There are cars on the side of the road.. you can tell they've been in a accident or slid or something but its not too bad," said Rebecca Gonzales. "I think everyone is kind of doing the speed limit, so that's a good thing."

If your street in Omaha still needs attention the city says to use this website to report the location. it will go directly to street maintenance for a response.