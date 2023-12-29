Neighbors express concerns: The big question what can be done about 'Club180'

Concerned neighbors filled a meeting space at the Millard Branch of the Omaha Public Library where city and state leaders answered questions about Club180.

Don Rowe updated the room about what he has heard from the landlord's lawyer.

The video shows a packed room and interviews with two residents who live near the business.

From liquor license concerns to the age requirement to enter the strip club, neighbors from the area of 180th and Q came with their questions ready -- about the business 'Club180'.

"I think the fact that it still says it's Two Fine Irishmen is frustrating, because anybody could be thinking oh hey let's go out to this sports bar, you know not knowing that it's closed and go walking in and what are you going to see, especially with younger kids," said Jennie Mclaughlan who lives in the neighborhood.

Mclaughlan who lives nearby is also concerned about the club being 18 and older with alcohol around.

"I have kids that are 18 up to 25 and I know that that's a really hard thing to monitor, to keep people from, if you are bringing in your own to keep them from being able to do that," Mclaughlan said.

Omaha city councilman Don Rowe, City Attorney Matt Khuse, State senator Kathleen Kauth and other leaders were there to listen and answer what they could of the communities questions.

Rickie Bergholz also lives in the area and says once he heard about the business opening, he had some concerns too.

"About what might be going on at closing or during business hours, also the noise issue which was an issue when two fine was open also, um that has become an issue," Bergholz said.

Councilman Don Rowe says he has been in contact with the landlord’s lawyer and the situation is currently a civil matter between the landlord and the tenant.

"They leased the space as a bar, they leased the space as a restaurant they are not functioning that way, they should be held accountable," Rowe said.

KMTV spoke to the landlord's lawyer and was told they are taking steps to evict Club180.