New strip club at 180th and Q causes mixed feelings for neighbors

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — What is now Club180, a strip club, used to be Two Fine Irishmen Bar and Grill. The restaurant closed their doors a couple months ago.

It was then, Omaha City Councilmember Don Rowe found out that the restaurant would be turning into a strip club. Within two weeks, Rowe said he saw construction at the site.

"There was a dumpster out front, full of materials where it looked like they were demoing the property," Rowe said. "I called the city building and safety department to see if there were any building permits taken out, and there weren't."

Rowe said the strip club has repeatedly ignored the city's requests to get a building permit.

Then, there were more problems for Club 180 other businesses nearby. Last week, power was shut off to the whole strip mall.

"We did have an electrical inspector out there just last week. He found significant code violations. There was exposed wiring on the inside of the building. There was an issue with the main electrical panel on the outside," Rowe said.

Rudy Wang, who lives nearby said he's shocked to learn there's a strip club in the area.

"The location of how close it is to a school, it begs to question, who their target market is," Wang said. "If you look at that shopping complex, there's a rehab center, there is a goodwill, a church, fitness center, there used to be a kids gym there."

He said it's not normal to see a business, like this one, so close to a neighborhood and a school.

"I've already talked to my kids. My kids have even questioned why they picked this location to open. If kids are asking that question, it definitely makes you wonder why adults think this is a good idea," Wang said.

KMTV talked to the lawyer for the development who said they're trying to evict Club180 and are taking the steps to do that.

Leaders held a meeting for constituents at the Millard Branch of the Omaha Public Library.

