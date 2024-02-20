Neighbors in West Omaha frightened after van full of teens damage property

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors in the Harvey Oaks and Pacific Hollows neighborhoods share what they saw and heard after teens in a white van came up to their doors, kicking and damaging property.



The Harvey Oaks neighborhood is just one of the areas in West Omaha where people witnessed a van damaging property and disturbing the peace over the weekend.

"It was like bang bang and then they rang the doorbell."

Kris Brown has lived in Harvey Oaks for seven years now and this is the first time she's experienced something as scary as this.

"Well it was sometime after 1:00 o'clock in the morning. It sounded like a car hit the house. There was two really big bangs and that's when I was like okay I've got to get up and see what's going on."

Security footage from around the neighborhood shows the same thing happening at multiple houses: People bolting out of a van, kicking garages and front doors and even damaging property.

"It's definitely a problem… Is it kids just being not smart, yes,” said Kris.

Harvey Oaks wasn't the only neighborhood where this happened. On Saturday morning at around 5:45 a.m. Thomas LaMontia caught this on his ring camera.

“So, sleeping and I awoke to a thud against the house, the ring alarms going off and the door alarm going off all simultaneously,” said Thomas.

He and his wife live in Pacific Hollow, just up the road from Harvey Oaks.

"As of this morning we filed a police report, yes. And I sent them all the videos that I have and some still shots from those videos."

That footage is something Kris wished she had. But after this terrifying night, she says she’ll be investing in a security camera and Thomas might be investing in more.

"I feel like this could just be some stupid kids out doing stupid things but at the same thing we'll probably, you know maybe put up another camera or two just to make sure we've got all angles covered just in case,” said Thomas.

Neighbors are now waiting for answers while police look into the reports filed.