Neighbors react to plans for new Millard activity center

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

West Omaha continues to grow, and in Millard, just west of 204th and Q Street, the Millard Public Schools Foundation is getting ready to break ground on a new activity center.

This 85,000-square-foot facility will feature six full-size basketball courts, indoor and outdoor volleyball, a turf area, training gym and more.

Beyond fitness, the new campus will be a space where students can learn and grow.

With multipurpose classrooms, innovation labs and even an esports lounge.

While some neighbors are expressing excitement for the project on social media, others like Joe Ashley have questions. He wants to know, why here?

"It's between Elkhorn and Gretna. Like there's residents of north Elkhorn that are gonna be closer than residents in the eastern parts of Millard,” said Ashley.

Ashley lives in central Millard and says where the proposed site is set is not the most accessible option for the entire community.

"Why wasn't there more community feedback to build this community center that's not in the center of any community?” he said.

I reached out to the Millard Public Schools Foundation.

Chief Executive Officer Carlos Castillo shared, “The foundation spent over a year working with stakeholders from throughout the community to identify potential sites. Site location was an important factor in their evaluation. We explored multiple sites throughout the process. There are not many properties available in the Millard area that can accommodate a facility this large.”

Construction will begin this summer with an anticipated completion set for fall 2026.