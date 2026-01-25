New indoor play space Doze and Dig coming to west Omaha this spring

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Indoor play areas are part of a $28 billion industry expected to grow 10% by 2030, offering families climate-controlled entertainment options during harsh winter months.



A new indoor play space called Doze and Dig is set to open near 180th and Q Street in west Omaha this spring.

"They're obviously very popular, especially on days like today, right, when it's cold and nobody's going outside to play. So it provides an alternative, I think, to people who want to go do something out of their house, keep the kids active," said David Fanslau, Omaha's city planning director.

The founder of Doze and Dig says the concept is also about providing parents with security and predictability when planning activities with their children.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new indoor play space called Doze and Dig is set to open near 180th and Q Street in west Omaha this spring, adding to a growing trend of family entertainment venues across the metro area.

Amanda Briardy, founder of Doze and Dig and mother to two young boys named Ripley and Cash, said she understands the importance of keeping children entertained during Nebraska's harsh winter months.

"We want the idea to be just you know come in sit down take a breather. Let them play," Briardy said.

The indoor play area will feature a giant sandbox, toy trucks and a lounge space designed specifically for parents to relax while their children play.

This pay-to-play model is becoming increasingly popular not only in the Omaha metro but nationwide. Last fall, another similar "play cafe" opened in Gretna, offering families a contained, safe environment for children to play regardless of weather conditions.

The family indoor entertainment market was valued at $28 billion in 2023, according to Allied Market Research. The industry is expected to grow another 10% by 2030.

David Fanslau, Omaha's city planning director, said these private venues complement the city's public parks system.

"They're obviously very popular, especially on days like today, right, when it's cold and nobody's going outside to play. So it provides an alternative, I think, to people who want to go do something out of their house, keep the kids active," Fanslau said.

Fanslau added that these businesses help keep commercial spaces vibrant and active year-round.

For Briardy, the concept is also about providing parents with security and predictability when planning activities with their children.

"To know that you're gonna go to a climate control area and it's going to be 68° and you can sit in a comfy chair and you can watch. I think that's really important. I know that's important for me when I'm looking for things to do with my kids," Briardy said.

Doze and Dig is anticipated to open in May at 180th and Q Street.

