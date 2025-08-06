New Nebraska law restricts student cell phone use in schools

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska law goes into effect this school year, restricting student cell phone use during class time statewide, with some exceptions. Parents share mixed reactions to the policy.



It's a rule that has already been implemented in several school districts.

"What we as parents are being told to do is teach our kids to be responsible with them, and I think the schools need to reinforce that."

The law does identify situations where a student can use a cell phone, including in case of an emergency, to manage a student's health, or if use is required for an individualized education program.

Parents and students, listen up: this year, wherever you go to school, a new Nebraska law is restricting cell phone use, which means no calls, texts, or anything — well, mostly.

It's a rule that has already been implemented in several school districts. No phones are allowed during class time.

In May, lawmakers decided it should be the policy statewide.

"In theory, it's a great idea," said Tessie Conkey, who has four kids that have all gone through Elkhorn schools, where phones are allowed only for high schoolers during lunch, passing periods, and with senior privileges.

"What we as parents are being told to do is teach our kids to be responsible with them, and I think the schools need to reinforce that,” Conkey added.

I checked and found that other school districts, such as Bennington, Millard, and DC West Community Schools have similar policies. Some even exclude the use of smartwatches and earbuds.

"You hear stories of kids sending Snapchats and recording TikToks in school, so I mean, the concern has validity for sure. I see why they're doing it," said parent Adrian Guzman, who agrees the new law makes sense. However, reflecting on the April 26 tornado that hit Elkhorn, Guzman added, "I was calling her, couldn't get a hold of her. You can have a certain stance now, but when you're actually dealing with an event like that, it's just a different feeling. You want to have direct communication with your children."

The law does identify situations where a student can use a cell phone, including in case of an emergency, to manage a student's health, or if use is required for an individualized education program. A school board can also authorize use for educational purposes during class time.

"I think what we're missing is teaching our kids how to use it, how to use it responsibly, and how to put it away when necessary,” said Conkey.

A reminder: while this is now Nebraska law, each school board can determine its own policies to include other rules beyond prohibiting use during class time. To see what your district is doing, check your child's student handbook or talk to an administrator.