New training program helps Omaha fill lifeguard jobs ahead of pool season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Parks and Rec says it has over 300 people lined up for summer jobs. This includes about 220 lifeguards. The Whistle Ready program is in its second year and has helped with recruitment.



The Whistle Ready program was created to help recruit more lifeguards and offer extra training for candidates to prepare for the job.

We spoke to Shane Wampler, recreation supervisor about the programs influence.

City of Omaha pools open the first week of June.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Recruiting, training and retaining. The summer pool season starts up soon, and I'm talking to the city of Omaha about a new program that's helped bring in more lifeguards.

With 14 outdoor pools and three indoor, the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department says it has over 300 people lined up for summer jobs. This includes about 220 lifeguards.

But recruiting for new lifeguards hasn't been an easy task.

"Coming out of the pandemic, we had about two summers where not every pool was open every day," said Shane Wampler, Omaha recreation supervisor.

To step up efforts, last year a new program called Whistle Ready was created to encourage teens to apply for the jobs.

"Folks that are not as comfortable in the water, have as much experience in the water, can be a little bit scared, a little bit, have some trepidations about that, and so the Whistle Ready program allows people to have a little preparation," said Wampler.

Wampler tells me there were fewer participants this year, but the program was still a success.

"We feel confident in our staffing right now. We are still very much in the process of finalizing hiring paperwork, pre-employment screens," said Wampler.

While the Whistle Ready class was smaller this year, new hires don't have to go through the program to get hired. Only a lifeguard test is required.

Wampler says May is a busy month, as prepping for the season gets started. He's confident every pool will be open every day with a full staff.

If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard for the summer, it's not too late just yet. You can apply online at parks.cityofomaha.org. Pools open the first week of June.