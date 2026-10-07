Oak View Mall could 'bring back the mall' with a new two-story adventure park in west Omaha

WEST OMAHA, NE. — NRG Adventure Park is in talks to build a two-story entertainment district in the old Younkers space at Oak View Mall in west Omaha, as the mall takes a creative approach to filling its vacant spaces.

Oak View Mall General Manager Stephanie Goodrich said the push is part of a broader movement to bring the mall experience back.

"I think that 'Bring Back The Mall' campaign is very true, and it starts right here at Oak View," Goodrich said.

Goodrich said malls across the country are rethinking how they use their space.

"Malls are thinking creatively and saying, 'OK, how can we add entertainment as well as add the retail piece so that the mall becomes a place for everybody,' which is what it was," Goodrich said.

If approved by the Omaha City Council, NRG Adventure Park would feature attractions like zip lines and a trampoline park.

Goodrich said malls have been in decline for years and she hopes NRG can energize Omaha youth while sparking nostalgia for adults and seniors.

"Having things for the grandparents, having things for the parents, having things for teens and young kids — that starts with having a giant entertainment park," Goodrich said.

Omaha City Councilmember Brinker Harding, who represents District Six and the Oak View area, said the family-focused redevelopment diversifies West Omaha.

"That just adds to more of that excitement and (adds) more interest in those areas, and quite frankly it helps us build our tax base too," Harding said.

The Omaha City Council will hold a final vote on NRG Adventure Park on October 20.