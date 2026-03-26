Omaha firefighters join striking workers at Premier Midwest Beer and Beverage to demand fair contracts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha firefighter union members joined workers striking at Premier Midwest Beer and Beverage near 132nd and Cornhusker on Thursday morning.

A total of 47 workers have been on strike for over 50 days, demanding that the new owner, Glazer’s, maintain pay, healthcare, and pension plans. The Omaha location is Glazer’s only non-union site.

Danny Avelyn, principal officer for Teamsters Local 554, told 3 News Now that Glazer’s is bringing in other workers from its non-unionized facilities to keep up operations.

"What they're doing is they're destroying these jobs. These people came in here from another state to crush these jobs, crush these people," Avelyn said.

Trevor Towey, president of Omaha Professional Firefighters, said the firefighter’s union understands the importance of paying people fair wages.

"That’s what the Teamsters are all about, and we're happy that we can be out here and support them today," Towey said.

In a statement, the company said, "we want our employees back on the job, as soon as possible, because no one wins in a strike.

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