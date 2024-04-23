Omaha lacrosse program looking to expand opportunities for Nebraska players

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Nebraska, club lacrosse has grown in popularity. A team in Omaha wants to expand opportunities for kids who maybe can't afford a club sport, by providing them with free gear and training.



The Omaha Burke Lacrosse Program is a club team that wants to expand its outreach by starting a youth development program.

The youth program would start this summer with two teams and 24-30 pairs of gear.

The Omaha Burke Lacrosse Program coaches also have plans to go before the NSAA this fall to try and get the sport sanctioned.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Did you know lacrosse is the fastest growing sport in the nation? Well in Nebraska, it's growing too. And the Burke Lacrosse program is looking to expand its outreach with opportunities for more kids to get involved in the near future.

Burke Lacrosse head coach, Steve Gallucci grew up on the east coast, where lacrosse is very popular.

"What football is here in Nebraska, lacrosse is to Long Island. So, it's like you grow up and you literally start playing when your five years old,” said Gallucci.

But here, the sport is up-and-coming.

"So, there's a lot of kids who traditionally didn't play a sport or wanted to try something new,” he said.

That's why this summer, his group plans to start a youth development program for public school students in the Omaha metro.

The program - like the high school club team - would be completely free. A way to lower a barrier that commonly prevents some students from participating.

"A lot of it has to do with socioeconomic status so we are trying to remove those roadblocks so kids can at least enter the sport and then a parent may be like, 'okay this is worth the investment. My kid really likes this, they want to do this,” said Gallucci.

A nonprofit, the Nebraska Lacrosse Connection estimates gear alone for a high school aged player costs around $835. For younger kids, Gallucci estimates that cost is around $300.

So, with donated gear, and coaches volunteering their time, Gallucci hopes it'll encourage more kids to get involved.

"It's taught me a lot about being gritty and understanding teamwork and collaboration,” said Ram Sarreal, a junior lacrosse player.

"So as long as you work at it every day, you can be really good at lacrosse. And I think a lot of kids just keep coming back to it because of how much fun it is, how fast it is,” said Ben Halstead, a senior lacrosse player.

But plans for expanding player participation doesn't stop there.

In October, Gallucci and the assistant coaches of the club will go before the NSAA to try and get the sport sanctioned. A goal the program has had for years.