Omaha nonprofit aims to give 1,000 foster children Christmas gifts

Release Inc is hosting the 'Release More Love' event to give foster children Chrismtas gifts and raise money for the nonprofit.

Their hope is to give 1,000 foster kids gifts during the event.

Year-round, Release Inc provides mental health support and a free clothing closet to foster families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Foster parents looked for the perfect gifts for their foster children on Friday. Some parents told KMTV it's a nice surprise for children and teens who are spending Christmas in out-of- home care.

"Each kid gets three gifts and that's just a real blessing, especially for a kinship and relative families. They're not, you know, they don't have the best finances," said Foster Care and Engagement specialist Rachelle Johnson.

The nonprofit who helped make it possible is Release Inc. They aimed to give gifts to 1,000 foster kids and offer ongoing mental health support and clothing resources.

"I was like, hey, don't forget we're gonna have Christmas presents waiting for you. And she's like, no one's ever asked me what I wanted for Christmas. So that was really shocking. She came with nothing," said Johnson.

According to Nebraska's data 1,747 children are spending the holiday's in out-of-home care in Douglas and Sarpy County. Johnson says the toys are donations from churches, local businesses and neighbors.

Hannah McIlree

"We get to meet so many kids and hear their stories and meet their needs, not just in a paperwork kind of way to support the family, navigate the court systems, but and we get to tangibly help them with gifts with clothes just to support the foster family," said John son.

Year round the non-profit provides therapy services, mentoring and a free clothing closet. Johnson says they also offer a 10 week class for couples looking to become foster parents.

Release Inc accepts tangible and monetary donations at their Southwest Omaha Location, located at 4815 S 107th Ave, Omaha.

The nonprofit is hosting a second day for foster families to get gifts at their location on Saturday, December 14th.