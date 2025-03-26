Omaha postal workers react to Postmaster General’s resignation amid uncertain future

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We're getting new reaction this morning from local letter carriers after the announcement of the postmaster general stepping down.

"It kind of caught us locally here by surprise…"

It was a shock to postal workers in Omaha when Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigned from his position on Monday after five years of service.

In February, DeJoy announced that he intended to step down, but for some, they didn't think it would happen this soon.

"We had figured that he had planned on sticking around until we had a new postmaster general."

Chuck Walls, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 5, says the U.S. Postal Service is facing uncertainty right now as the Trump administration aims to dismantle and privatize it.

If this happens, thousands of people could lose their jobs, and USPS leadership could be eliminated.

Walls says the best-case scenario for the future of the institution is that it gets a new postmaster general who understands changes need to be made.

"We need to invest in our infrastructure. We need to work with our unions and the employees to make the Postal Service better, to provide different services, better services, and maintain the ones that we've done so well for so long," said Walls.

For now, Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will step in until the USPS governing board names a successor.