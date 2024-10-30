One dead in speeding crash: Millard neighbors say street racing is a top issue

A man died in an excessive speeding crash on 144th street early Sunday morning.

Neighbors express growing concerns about street racing in their area.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office advocates for harsher penalties for reckless drivers.

Witnesses describe the crash as sounding like a 'mini explosion.'

Friends of the victim held a vigil, some driving at excessive speeds during it.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One man has died after in an excessive speeding crash near 144th street and Hillsdale. Millard residents near the intersection say street racing has been a problem and that they still hear people speeding past their neighborhood late at night.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says around 3:30 am Sunday, 24-year-old Brenden Patire, was driving over 100 miles per hour when he lost control of his vehicle striking a pole and other objects. Omaha Fire Department Medics declared Patire dead at the scene.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Danny Whitfield Jr. and his family live in the neighborhood next to the intersection and he says he heard the crash.

"It almost sounded like a mini explosion that happened outside. So it is very scary when I was younger growing up in Houston, we had a car, we kinda stayed in a similar street like this where a car had knocked out the back of our fence," said Whitfield Jr.

Friends of the man who died in that crash got together to remember him. and during that vigil the DCSO reported that some were driving at excessive speeds. Calling it "Reckless, deadly and ridiculous."

"I have children here, you know, my little daughter here and I just worry about them and they have a trampoline back there so anything could happen," said Whitfield Jr.

Hannah McIlree

Whitfield Jr says he loves his neighborhood and hopes people racing past will find safer hobbies.

"I lost a friend to a crash a long time ago and it's kinda haunted me to this day, you know, because just like that life's over it, it's not really worth it at the end of the day," said Whitfield Jr.

Douglas County Sheriff Hanson says he wants to increase the penalties for reckless drivers.

