OPPD says more help is available following community resource fair

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of people lined up in Ralston this week seeking help with their utility bills, highlighting what organizers say is a significant need for assistance in the community.

Britton Gabel with Omaha Public Power District said turnout for the community resource fair exceeded expectations.

“On a personal note, the human element of what occurred that night is not something we can measure,” Gabel said. “People that were attending were able to see the need that exists in the community.”

Organizers expected about 750 households to apply for assistance Tuesday, according to Gabel. Instead, they saw roughly double that number.

A $500,000 contribution from Google that was available for assistance has now been fully distributed.

Neighbors begin seeing results

Several people who attended the event say their efforts are already producing results.

Tonesha Good said she was at the event until about 6:30 p.m. Despite the large turnout, she said volunteers helped make the process manageable. Good expects to find out about assistance in the coming days.

U.S. veteran Stephen Medina also had a positive experience with the process despite the long line.

“I have to say, as long as the line was, they kept people moving through as you walked through the door,” Medina said. “They look at your bill, they see what you need to do. It just worked out well for me. I feel very hopeful.”

For Peta Clachar, the help has already arrived.

Clachar said she was pleasantly shocked when she checked her OPPD account and saw a zero-dollar balance. The $349 she previously owed had been paid off, bringing her a major sense of relief.

OPPD says additional assistance remains available

While the Google contribution has been distributed, OPPD says there are still other resources available to customers who need help.

That includes OPPD’s payment assistance program.

With winter approaching, the utility is also directing customers to tips for winterizing their homes. Those improvements could potentially save households hundreds of dollars in energy costs over the course of a year.

Help is also available statewide through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The federally funded program provides assistance to eligible Nebraskans throughout the year.

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