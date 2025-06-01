POOL SCHEDULE: When your favorite city of Omaha pool is opening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Grab your suit, sunscreen and towel because pool season is here!

On Monday June 2nd, these pools will open for the season: Deer Ridge, Elkhorn, Elmwood, Miller, Oak Heights and Roanoke.

The other Omaha pools will open on these following dates. June 9th for Camelot, Cryer, Hanscom, Karen and Spring Lake.

The remaining pools have delayed openings with Zorinsky on June 3rd, Hitchcock June 4th and Gallagher June 9th.

You can purchase a day pass, $10 for adults and $7 for kids or get a punch card or summer pass if you plan on going all summer long.