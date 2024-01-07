Preparing for the winter storm to hit; Many gather supplies and essentials

Ace hardware shoppers discuss how they're getting ready for the winter storm.

Cody Kanger with Kanger Lawns gives snow safety tips and talks about his company's plan for Monday.

Video shows snow equipment people are buying to gear up for the storm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A winter whiteout is just within our reach, and it has some getting ready to shovel, scrape and sled.

Gathering equipment; "Ice salt and shovel, that's what I need," said Tim Mlinar who was shopping at Ace.

Many are anticipating the first big snow of the season.

"Well, my snowblower won't start so I'm trying to find something that will get gas into the carburetor so that it'll start," said Joel Poljanec, another shopper.

While some are excited for the weather; "Yeah, we're looking forward to getting all the snow and taking our daughter sledding for the first time," said Hayley Skolout who was shopping with her family.

Others are stocking up on essentials.

"And there's a whole lot of people at Costco so I managed to traverse through the flocks of people," said Tim.

To learn more about ice and snow safety, I spoke to Cody Kanger with Kanger Lawns - a West Omaha based company that provides commercial and residential snow removal services.

"So, everything is getting fueled up right now. Everything is getting turned on and tested, making sure tractors are working and everything," said Kanger.

Preparing for a busy day of moving snow, Kanger and his team are checking equipment and making sure they have their routes mapped out.

If you'll also be out on the roads tomorrow, Kanger suggests you give yourself ample time to get where you need to be.

"Maybe double your trip or something because everybody is going to be slower, especially a snowstorm like this."

And if you don't have a service to cleanup your driveway, Kanger has some advice when it comes to shoveling.

"If you can go out there a couple times maybe after the first two or three inches it'll be easier and quicker for you. And that way if there's an emergency you can get out rather than waiting for it to all stack up."

So, whether you're hoping for a snow day or have to get to work, those I talked to say it's better to be safe than sorry.