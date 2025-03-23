Salvation Army brings warm meals to neighbors affected by storm

Video shows Valley and Valmont employees receiving food.

The Salvation Army traveled to Valley to serve meals to neighbors affected by the storm and power outages.

Maria Moreno from the Salvation Army emphasized the importance of providing simple support, like a hot meal, during difficult times.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Salvation Army traveled to Valley today to serve meals to neighbors affected by the storm.

Maria Moreno, with the Salvation Army, says supporting neighbors in the simplest ways can make all the difference.

"It can be devastating, especially when you have a large family, no power, and don't have the budget to cook at home. You can't always eat out,” said Moreno. “This is an opportunity for them to come get a hot meal and take it home to their families.”

The Salvation Army served hot dogs, chips, cookies, and drinks to employees and their families at Valmont.

