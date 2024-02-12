'Take it all in': Omaha native and Chiefs cheerleader dances at the big game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha native is cheering on the Chiefs from the sidelines in Vegas while her family cheers her on from home.



In Omaha, parents Sarah and David are not only cheering on the Chiefs football team but also their daughter Noell, who is in Vegas for the big game.

Video shows the family at Chiefs games throughout this past season with their daughter Noel.



In the last five years, the chiefs have made four super bowl appearances. Now an Omaha native joins them on the sidelines, cheering them on as a chiefs cheerleader. We meet with her family excited to watch her shine at the big game.

"My fandom for the chiefs came from David cause he's always been a chiefs fan.”

Sarah and David are parents to four girls and in their house, football is a family event.

"It's great because you know it's something that we can share together.” said David.

And now, seeing their team at the biggest stage in America means more to them than just football.

That's because daughter Noell, who's a rookie on the chiefs cheer team is there, dancing in Vegas.

“It's amazing honestly we're just so incredibly proud of her,” said Sarah.

We got the chance to talk with Noell ahead of the big game.

"It honestly still feels like I'm in a dream like I need to pinch myself,” said Noell.

While it's her first year on the team, she says the veteran cheerleaders have been helping her and the other rookies prepare for this moment.

"And I think the biggest thing they keep saying is just take it all in."

Taking it all in and doing it with her family cheering her on.

"They are always my number one supporters in my corner and I just love them."

While Noell's family is more than happy with a Chiefs win, Sarah and Dave tell me, it means more knowing their daughter got to be a part of that experience.

While Noell's family wished for a Chiefs win, they say that no matter what, it will still be a positive memory getting to see her on America's biggest game.