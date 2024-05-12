The unofficial start of planting season; Families come to Lanoha Nurseries to celebrate Mother's Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mother's Day is not only a time to spend with the amazing moms in our lives, but it's also the first frost free date of the year, marking a time safe to plant all your garden goodies.



Families we spoke to have a tradition of shopping and planting for their gardens on Mother's Day each year.

Lanoha Nurseries says plants in the greenhouse have a hard time growing in temperatures under 40 degrees. By Mother's Day, gardeners should be in the clear of frost.

It's a happy Mother's Day at Lanhoha Nurseries where families are spending time together, picking out their favorite plants to put in their gardens. And now is the time to do this as Mother's Day marks the unofficial start of planting season.

"Mom is very careful about picking the right sun level. She's very much like this is a full sun, we have to get a full sun plant and I think that that's part of the reason that they always look so beautiful."

Mother's Day planting is a tradition that started when Elisha and her brother were in high school.

"We would just go to our local nursery back home in Seward and we would just split a whole pot of flowers for my mom and spend the whole afternoon planting them and yeah, so it's just kind of carried over,” said Elisha Ristow.

And they aren't the only family who does this on the holiday.

"We just have done it… I don't know 10- 12 years. Well, probably more!"

Amy and her mother-in-law Connie, enjoy spending time together, picking out flowers and veggies to commemorate the start of the planting season.

"Grew up with a large garden you know we did a bunch of canning. For us families that's what you did because it was so much cheaper but yeah, the older we got we just continued the taste of homegrown and fresh and we just can't let it die,” said Amy Cheek.

"Anything that we sell in the greenhouse here typically has trouble below 40°. So, when you wait for that frost free date, even though it could get closer down to 40, things can handle it. Anything colder than that you've got to start questioning what you're doing,” said Mike Fink, the general manager of Lanoha Nurseries.

Lanoha Nurseries says gardening is hard work and an investment, but anyone can be successful at it, especially when doing it with those you love.

"Families always been close and we like to carry those traditions,” said Amy.