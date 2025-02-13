This snow means business, literally; Plow companies get to work on Omaha streets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This snow is what plow companies like Kanger Lawn’s have been waiting for. Last month, owner Cody Kanger had to travel south for work, now back on home turf, things are looking up for his business.



It's finally looking like winter in Omaha metro and this snow is what plow companies like Kanger Lawn's have been waiting for.

When it comes to snow, you either like it or you don't but for Cody Kanger, owner of Kanger Lawns, it means business, literally!

We spoke to Cody last month when he and a few of his employees had to go elsewhere for work because of the lack of snow to plow here in Omaha.

Then, he told us it was either that or risk having no revenue come in and struggle to pay the bills.

Now, back on home turf, Cody says business is finally looking up for the month ahead.

"I mean it's very realistic in the next seven days we have to do three rounds of snow removal with one to two days of breaks in between," he said. "It's good to get stuff going it's just a little different and weird to be working out the first snow kinks in the middle of February."

Getting those kinks out means dealing with the challenge of the extreme cold which means fixing up equipment and making sure workers are staying safe.

If you plan on being outside for a long period of time like Cody and his crew it's important you're prepared. So parents, if your kiddos are going out to play in the snow make sure to check on them often. It's recommended have them come inside to warm up every 30-60 minutes.