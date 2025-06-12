Training the next generation: Omaha camp introduces teens to the trades

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This camp called the Heavy Metal Summer Experience, is an opportunity for high schoolers and recent graduates to learn several trades—gaining hands-on experience before taking their next career step.



From welding to working with sheet metal and more, this hands-on summer camp is teaching kids the way of the trades. It's part of a recruiting effort to get more future professionals into a declining workforce.

For over 40 years, Jim Waugh worked in the sheet metal trade. Now he’s teaching the next generation.

This three-week camp, called the Heavy Metal Summer Experience, is an opportunity for high schoolers and recent graduates to learn several trades—gaining hands-on experience before taking their next career step.

"You're just trying to open their eyes so they know this is available because most of them don't know."

Waugh, who is retired, knows the need is high for more tradesmen. The National Association of Home Builders says over one in five skilled tradespeople are over the age of 55.

"We have to change with the times," said Waugh.

Working with several local unions in the Omaha area, this camp opens the door to apprenticeship programs, where students can earn while they learn and step into their careers without any debt.

Seventeen-year-old Hadley Blina is just one of the students going through the program.

"I always kind of like working with my hands. There's something rewarding about doing it yourself as opposed to having someone else do it. You can always learn to do it."

Blinda became interested in the trades through his shop teacher. Now he’s here at Cerris Systems for a three-week camp to build his knowledge and skills.

"Even if you're not even going to do a trade for the rest of your life, learn it. A trade is a skill that you will be able to always know and always have," said Blinda.

The Heavy Metal Summer Experience is a national effort to try and develop the trades workforce.

The industry has been facing a labor shortage and has struggled to attract and retain young people.

Recruiting opportunities like this are just one way professionals are working to address the need.