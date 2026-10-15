Trump's $500 Obamacare refund check won’t change woman's mind before midterms

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — A letter from President Donald Trump arrived for one Bennington woman along with a $500 check for her and her husband.

The Trump administration says it sent nearly a million similar checks as refunds tied to Affordable Care Act fees collected during the Biden administration.

For Lisa Driver, the unexpected money was welcome. But she says it isn’t changing how she views the economy or how she plans to vote ahead of the midterm elections.

“I was definitely surprised,” Driver said.

On a rainy morning at her Bennington home, Driver prepared lunches for herself and her husband, sticking to a familiar routine.

Driver received the $500 check earlier this month. She said the extra money doesn’t go far enough to offset the higher costs her family is experiencing.

“I feel like it’s just really, really hard on most people,” Driver said.

Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss also weighed in on the broader economic impact of the payments, saying that handing out money will only drive up inflation.

Driver questioned the timing of the checks, arriving just weeks before the election.

“I mean, it’s three weeks before the election,” Driver said. “This is an attempt to make us think about something other than how badly we’re struggling.”

For Driver, health care is particularly important. She said she has lived with a heart defect and owns a small business, making coverage through the Affordable Care Act the best health insurance option for her.

Driver said that under the current administration, she is paying more than $200 more per month for coverage than she did during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Despite receiving the $500 refund, Driver said the money isn’t enough to change her mind before Election Day.

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