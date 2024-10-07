Vala's Pumpkin Patch enforces stricter fire safety measures following brush fire

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — After a field caught fire Sunday afternoon, Vala's Pumpkin Patch in Gretna is taking extra precautions to keep visitors safe. Nearby neighbors who live by the farmland share videos from the event.



A brush fire occurred at Valas' pumpkin patch around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, but no visitors were harmed.

For now - Vala's is not allowing campfires until the next rain, implementing no smoking, closing the corn maze, and canceling fireworks this Friday.

Vala's says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After a field caught fire Sunday afternoon, Vala's Pumpkin Patch in Gretna is taking extra precautions to keep visitors safe. Nearby neighbors who live by the farmland share videos from the event.

"It started clear back up here and went all that way."

Michaela Koenig has lived on her acreage for almost two years now.

She wasn't home when the brush fire happened but was checking up on her neighbors to make sure they were all okay.

"Well, I called my neighbor Todd and he said that he had taken his gator and the dog and went down to the end of the drive and all the neighbors were sitting there watching the fire very concerned," said Koenig.

The field is one of Vala's Pumpkin Patch's agricultural fields.

We spoke with the director of safety and attractions, Alina Macias, who says thankfully, no visitors were harmed in this event, but that Vala's is taking some precautions moving forward.

Macias also says this is the first time she's aware the farm has had a brush fire.

"So we've been interested in taking some extra precautions just because of the dry weather altogether. But due to yesterday's event, we're taking even further precautions including not having campfires until we get a good rain in, not having smoking on the farm to prevent any further fires from potentially igniting," said Macias.

Also the corn maze is closed the rest of the season and fireworks this Friday are canceled.

"We're gonna do everything we can to make sure that this is a safe farm environment for everyone who visits," said Macias.

Vala's works closely with area first responders to keep an eye on the weather and follow any direction the city or county may have.

And neighbors like Koenig know the dangers of dry weather aren't over yet.

"No, I don't believe it's over because we've never got any rainfall yet. So it's, it's, it's a big concern and everyone really needs to be very careful," said Koenig.

Vala's says the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.