'We love it': Golfers make the most of 60-degree January day

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When I think of January in Nebraska, it's snowy, windy and freezing. But this January, it's not just nice, it's really nice. And golfers along with course staff are making the most of it.

"Did you ever think you would be golfing in January?" I asked Jerome Helm, a Westwood golfer.

"No, actually, I just started golfing in September, so to say I'd be golfing right now at all is kind of crazy," Helm said.

Jon McCormick, an Indian Creek golfer, agreed the weather was unusual for Nebraska.

"We don't get that opportunity in Nebraska very often, so instead of hopping on a plane and going to Phoenix, we came out here to Indian Creek," McCormick said.

With temps scraping 60 degrees in Omaha Wednesday, golfers filled several courses across the metro.

"All the public courses are full. I mean, even this one for a 9 hole, you can't get, like you can't get a replay on this course," said Dave Hamm, a Westwood golfer.

At Indian Creek in Elkhorn, more than 175 people signed up for a tee time. Head Golf Professional Ethan Malzahn calls it "bonus golf."

"Now, do you bring seasonal staff in? How does staffing work?" I asked.

"We do. It's, it's a little bit tricky this time of year. Luckily we have some college kids that are back from break, so we were able to recruit some of them and help us out," Malzahn said.

With only 4 to 5 staff members here in the winter, days like this make being open year round worth it.

Over at Westwood off 132nd and West Center, golfing in warm weather is just a plus for Maureen Weverka.

"We love it. And then we go, go get something to drink later on." Weverka said.

When she retired in 2021, she and her friends made it a goal to golf every month of the year.

"So in November we did 3. December we did 3. Now this is January 1. We have been there all the time except 1 month was January of 24. Otherwise we golfed every month for the last 5 years," Weverka said.

While colder weather is on the way, courses say warm days this time of year are always welcome. Just make sure you call ahead to check availability.