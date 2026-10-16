West Omaha pub plans pajama party for Huskers’ late-night kickoff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Husker fans will be staying up late Saturday, with Nebraska’s West Coast road trip to Oregon bringing a 10 p.m. Central kickoff.

One West Omaha pub is leaning into the after-dark start time by inviting fans to settle in and get comfortable.

Forest’s Game Time Pub and Grill, near 153rd and Q streets in Millard, is planning a pajama party for the game. The neighborhood bar, formerly Brewsky’s before a recent rebranding, is already a popular spot for Husker fans on game days.

“The energy in here is seriously crazy, especially since we’ve been winning,” Morgan Short said. “It’s a madhouse in here.”

Most Husker games give fans an afternoon or early-evening kickoff. This weekend’s game is different, with fans preparing for the latest Husker kickoff time in decades.

Owner Kevin Forest said the unusual start time inspired his family to come up with the unusual idea.

“It was my mom’s idea,” Forest said. “She said you guys should do something special with it being 10 o’clock.”

Fans are encouraged to show up in their pajamas, whether that means flannels, slippers, onesies — or whatever they would normally wear to bed.

The pub is also planning several late-night drink specials, including spiked and regular hot chocolate, $2 Busch Lights and espresso martinis. Another specialty drink is designed to taste like the milk left at the bottom of a cereal bowl.

For food, the pub plans to serve "indoor s’mores" made with what Forest describes as a secret recipe.

Giveaways are also planned throughout the night, and the pub will hold a pajama contest, with a winner receiving a prize at halftime.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.