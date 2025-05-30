What now? Homeowners look for answers after property taxes go up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Property valuations are out, and frustrated homeowners are feeling the squeeze. Now, they're hoping to learn what they can do next. Douglas County is trying to answer some of their burning questions.

"So we got our property evaluation, and it went up $40,000 from last year,” said Amber Garner.

"My house value has gone up $53,000 in the last three years, and I kind of wanna know what's going on, what's the guidelines,” said Doug Fagler.

It's the same question many neighbors are asking, and with the protest period starting on June 1st, many want to learn how to appeal their valuations.

To walk some homeowners through the process, the Douglas County Commissioner hosted a town hall at the Millard Library, sharing how to file a protest even if your valuation didn't change.

Some neighbors shared that they want to see lawmakers held accountable.

"The governor says we're gonna do property tax relief, and then boom, people's house values go up,” said Fagler.

While others just want to know how to make the process less daunting.

"Irritation, because it just makes it more and more expensive to live and to stay in a house that you love so much,” said Garner.

If you weren't able to make it to the town hall but have questions of your own about your property valuation, you can email valuationissues@douglascounty-ne.gov.