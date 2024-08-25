'You can come and be yourself': Sensory-friendly salon finds new inclusive location

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At the Sensory Suite you'll find race car chairs and toys to comfort kids when getting a haircut. The new salon comes after a long journey for one stylist struggling to find an inclusive space.



Claudia Delgado Aguero has been cutting hair for 14 years and specializes in sensory haircuts for kids with her business Tiny Trims.

She has had to move two times due to noise complaints from previous locations.

The Sensory Suite will have its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 27 at 4:30 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the sensory suite you'll find race car chairs, toys, books and more, all to help kids of any ability find comfort when getting a haircut, which can be scary for some. The new salon comes after a long journey for one stylist struggling to find an inclusive space.

Andrea and Guadalupe Vazquez have been looking for someone who can make getting haircuts easier for their two-year-old boy Ezekiel.

"Somebody that can handle, you know, the children with disabilities and special needs. They're going to not always want to sit still, they're going to want to get up, be loud, you know, it's just those are the things that we looked for,” said Andrea Vazquez.

Almost a year ago, they found Tiny Trims Hair Salon owner Claudia Delgado Aguero who specializes in sensory haircuts for kids.

"It's just, it's hard and then it feels good when you found that person you know, that is, that works well with children,” said Andrea.

But this hasn't always been the location they've come to.

Delgado Aguero started her business in November of last year and has had to move twice after receiving noise complaints from others in those shared workspaces.

"And the reason was always because they were too loud. But they're not, they're children, they're, they're human beings and they have feelings. It's just their way of them telling me that they don't like it,” said Delgado Aguero.

Feeling like she had to walk on eggshells, Delgado Aguero leaned on her family for help and that's when her sister Juanita Incontro stepped in.

"This wasn't planned, it was something that kind of just happened. So, I had to kind of move quickly to try to find a space for my sister which then in result, created the Sensory Suite Spot,” said Incontro.

"You can come and be you, you can be, you can be yourself, the families can come in. It's not like… it's just a whole different atmosphere,” said Delgado Aguero.

With a new home for Tiny Trims, families like the Vazquez’s are thankful to have this type of service for their boy.

"It just makes us happy that he's comfortable because he's not going to always be comfortable or, you know, be calm or be happy. So, she can provide that for him,” said Andrea.

