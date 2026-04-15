Attack at Omaha Walmart spurs questions about child safety

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following our reporting of the officer involved shooting at an Omaha Walmart that killed a woman suspected of kidnapping and cutting a 3-year old child across the face, KMTV has heard feedback from neighbors worried about their safety.

Families in Omaha are looking for ways to keep their children safe, especially in places where they usually let their guard down. I reached out to child safety experts at Project Harmony and Creighton University to see what resources are available to help parents protect their kids.

Jessica Tippery, director of children's services at Project Harmony, helps children of all ages prevent child abuse and neglect by offering educational services to families across Omaha. She recommends parents discuss who to go to in an emergency.

"Ensuring they know who the helpers are in every circumstance, so at school, who are some people that you can talk to if there's something you're uncomfortable with," Tippery said.

When it comes to social media and the things children see online, Tippery emphasizes the importance of communication.

"It's hard for us to know when or what they're exposed to, so having open conversations is the most helpful thing to understand what it is they've heard or seen," Tippery said.

Creighton University recently launched a Child Safety Center in North Omaha with the goal of helping parents protect their kids. The center provides resources for families who may face financial barriers to safety equipment.

"You might know that a fire alarm is the way to reduce that risk, but if you can't afford a fire alarm, then it's hard for you to do anything about it, same with bike helmets, car seats," Director of Creighton University's Institute for Population Health Scott Shipman said.

The center also teaches people how to help if someone is injured and bleeding.

"Anyone can have the training to be a bystander who can act rather than just stand by helplessly," Shipman said.

Resources offered by these programs can be found below:

https://www.creighton.edu/institute-population-health

https://projectharmony.com/resources/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

