Car crashes increase at Midtown intersection, neighbors advocate for speed sign

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week KMTV spoke to UNMC students worried about pedestrian safety at a crosswalkat 42nd and Leavenworth. Now, neighbors are chiming in, requesting speed signs after crashes nearly tripled in 2024.

Deb Uhl has a front row seat to the intersection, she can see it from the window in her back room.

"Every month, there seems to be at least one accident that has happened," said Uhl.

Her street, Marcy, is next in-line headed south down 42nd from Leavenworth. She says it's a popular spot for UNMC students to park and a destination for drivers that got in accidents.

"I am usually aware of them because when they try to get off the intersection, our street is the first one that people are able to pull off and and get off the road so that cars can continue to drive," said Uhl.

Marcy street is narrow and if cars are parked on both sides of the street, you can not drive through it.

According to the City of Omaha, in the last three years there has been 31 accidents at this light, two involved pedestrians. 13 of the accidents were in 2024, almost triple than the year before and double the next intersection. For reference, there were six crashes at Saddle Creek and Leavenworth in 2024.

Total Accidents reported at 42nd and Leavenworth 2021-2024



8, 2021

5, 2022

5, 2023

13, 2024

KMTV contacted the City Traffic Engineer Jeff Riesselman about the issue and he said the city has implemented Leading Pedestrian Intervals, which gives pedestrians a 5 second head start before the light turns green, it allows pedestrians to be more visible to drivers.

"Having the speed limit signs marked maybe the kind that will flash and show you what what speed going that usually slows people down, especially if they're coming down this hill or as they're approaching the intersection," said Uhl.

Since UNMC students cars have also taken up so much space on her block, Uhl would also like the city to put up no parking signage near the stop sign at Marcy and 42nd street.

