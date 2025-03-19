CAUTION: Snow-caked traffic lights cause safety concerns for drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We've been advising neighbors to stay off the roads if you can, but if you are out driving, the wind is blowing snow onto some lights, making it hard to see them change.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We've been advising neighbors to stay off the roads if you can, but if you are out driving, the wind is blowing snow onto some lights, making them look like this.

These snow-caked lights can make it harder to safely get through intersections. I saw a few driving into work today, and when I came across one, I tried to be extra cautious.

This happens when wind blows snow into the light, and it sticks. Right now, it’s happening to lights that face north. We’ve seen it across the metro during this storm.

3 News Now has reported on this issue before. Here’s what to know:



If you see this, use caution and watch for cross traffic.

You can report locations to the city streets department if you’d like.

When the storm passes, maintenance crews will use cherry picker lifts and big sticks to knock the snow off the lights.

This is something to watch for as you return to work and school this week.