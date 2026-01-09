OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Despite cold rain and dropping temperatures, protesters gathered at 72nd and Dodge Streets in Central Omaha to demand justice after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis.

WATCH THE STORY:

Central Omaha protesters demand justice after ICE kills woman in Minneapolis

"Somebody has to speak up for this," said Billy, who only provided his first name.

Along the busy central Omaha intersection, demonstrators held signs reading "Immigrants belong in Omaha" and "No person is illegal."

The protesters I spoke with said they want ICE out of Omaha and called for President Donald Trump to be impeached.

Despite the cold, rainy forecast, demonstrators said they were committed to making their voices heard.

"I'll be out here until this cardboard dissolves," Billy said.

The protest comes as immigration enforcement remains a contentious issue across the country, with local communities responding to federal actions in various ways.

Click here for KMTV's coverage of another protest in Downtown Omaha Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.