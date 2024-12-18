Construction of a 250 unit apartment complex in Little Italy has begun

Some single family homes along 8th and Pine Street in Little Italy are being replaced with a large apartment complex.

Homeowners are concerned that the new apartments will overshadow their homes.

Connie Monastero has been vocal about the issue, with the new apartment complex being built near her home.

Business owners support the apartments, believing neighborhood growth will benefit their businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Construction on the Nook Apartments in Little Italy has begun. Residents worry about overcrowding and overshadowing homes, while business owners see growth potential.The apartment complex will have 250 units.

"To think that these 3 story buildings are gonna be covering pretty much the whole area is just daunting," said Connie Monastero.

Monastero and her husband have lived in Little Italy for 40 years, she says she's concerned about an apartment complex of this size towering over her home and Pine Elementary School.

"This is gonna be 3 stories 10 units, looking down the street and looking towards the school and then again over even towards Saint Frances Cabrini," said Monastero.

But, new residents may mean more foot traffic in the area. Nearby business owners like Sara Jacobson in Little Bohemia welcome the change.

"We rely on that so much and having people come in who are regulars who I have gotten to know over the years who I've talked to and I get to know," said Jacobson.

Streets around the development are narrow and steep because of this parking for the potential 250 residents is top of mind for neighbors. According to BlueStone Development the property will include 178 off street parking stalls and 82 spots for street parking.

"It's almost like you wish the city officials would pay more attention to the residents, the community people that work in the areas and obviously go to the school," said Monastero.

Monastero says the developers have been in communication with neighbors and says construction noise and debris haven't been an issue. However, alternate routes are often needed to avoid concrete trucks.