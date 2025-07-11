Former STRATCOM employee pleads guilty to sharing classified defense information

David Slater, a former U.S. Strategic Command employee, pleaded guilty to conspiracy for transmitting classified national defense information to a Ukrainian woman after initially pleading not guilty.

Slater had access to sensitive information at STRATCOM since August 2021 and engaged in an online relationship with the woman, who frequently requested classified details from him.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, with sentencing set for October 8; U.S. officials highlighted the serious breach of responsibility in safeguarding national security information.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, with sentencing set for October 8; U.S. officials highlighted the serious breach of responsibility in safeguarding national security information.

A former U.S. Strategic Command employee has pleaded guilty to conspiring to transmit classified national defense information to a woman in Ukraine.

David Slater changed his plea to guilty in court Thursday after previously pleading not guilty when he first appeared in court in March 2024. The change comes after a year and five motions to continue the case.

"Access to classified information comes with great responsibility. David Slater failed in his duty to protect this information," U.S. Attorney Lesley A. Woods for the District of Nebraska said.

"Leveraging his access to sensitive information, Mr. Slater chose to transmit material that put our country at risk," Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel of the FBI Omaha Field Office said.

According to the indictment filed on Feb. 21, 2024, Slater began working at STRATCOM in August 2021, where he had access to classified national security information. As part of his employment, he signed a top-secret non-disclosure agreement and participated in training on handling classified information.

Court documents reveal that in February 2022, Slater began an online relationship with a Ukrainian woman who prosecutors say "regularly" asked Slater for classified information.

Slater's charge of conspiracy to transmit national defense information could result in a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Slater is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.