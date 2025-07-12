Heartland Pride Festivities kick off, overcoming financial challenges

Families, friends, and neighbors gathered at the CHI center for Heartland Pride's family night.

Financial challenges nearly hindered the event, but the Omaha community rallied together to raise the necessary funds.

The festivities continue beyond family night, featuring a pride parade, festival, and show, with a strong theme of love and support highlighted by attendees and the event's MC.

Families, friends, and neighbors gathered at the CHI center to support and take part in family night as Heartland Pride kicked off its celebrations.

What Hannah's story:

Heartland Pride Festivities kick off, despite financial challenges

The community event comes at a time when organizers say the need for a strong sense of community is more important than ever.

"We support her and what she likes because it's important to support family members," said one attendee.

Nyla Rauer attended with her sisters, Hadley and Aurora.

"I'm very happy that a lot of people in our state are like very supportive to like the pride community," Nyla said.

Hannah McIlree

The event faced financial hurdles this year, after multiple long-time sponsors backed out. Lucy Denker, Heartland Pride Entertainment Director, explained how the Omaha community stepped up to make this year's pride celebration possible.

"We had panic, but we came together and we truly have such an amazing community here in Omaha. They helped us. They raised all the money for us, and we're here. We're happy. We're just as big as ever," Denker said.

Hannah McIlree

Support through all the highs and lows was a common theme among attendees.

"I'm the emcee every year, and so I get to stand there on this stage and let the kids know that they're loved and they trust and believe they give it back. They make me feel so loved," said Denker.

While family night has concluded, the festivities will continue with the pride parade, festival, and live performances.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

