"It's just insanity": Former Defense Sec. Chuck Hagel levels criticism at Trump tariff policy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The annual Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership at UNO hosted Admiral John Kirby, a former, Pentagon press secretary, in a conversation with Sec. Hagel.



Hagel and Kirby aimed strong criticism at Trump Administration policies.

“I mean it’s just insanity,” Hagel said about the administration's tariff policy. “And almost any economist will tell you that it doesn’t do any good for your country. It’s gonna lead to recession. It’s gonna lead to inflation. It’s going to lead to, probably a world recession. So, you think that helps the security of the world? Do you think that doesn’t help Putin and doesn’t help the Chinese?”



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sec. Chuck Hagel: “I’ve never been as concerned about the future of our country and the world as I am today and I’m a hopeful guy.”

Former U.S. Senator and Sec. of Defense Chuck Hagel is at UNO — his alma mater — to host his global leadership forum.

I’m neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I’m here because, over the last month, I’ve spoken to Sec. Hagel a couple of times, and this is a chance to catch up with him in person.

Professor Michelle Black: “What are both of your thoughts initiated by the United States on other nations including some of our NATO allies?”

Hagel and his guest, former pentagon spokesman Admiral John Kirby answered questions from UNO students Wednesday evening. Including one about tariffs.

“Anybody want to answer that?” joked the former senator.

Hagel, a Republican who worked for Democrats and Republicans, was sharply critical of Trump administration policies.

