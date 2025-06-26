John Cavanaugh launches campaign for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

John Cavanaugh officially launched his campaign for Nebraska's Second Congressional seat, with notable attendees including local officials and legislative candidates.

In his speech, Cavanaugh expressed his commitment to representing working families, veterans, and seniors while opposing the current administration, describing the political climate as "chaos."

Cavanaugh believes his experience in the Legislature provides him a competitive advantage as several other Democrats also seek the seat currently held by Republican Don Bacon, who is considering retirement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

John Cavanaugh launched his campaign for Nebraska's Second Congressional District Wednesday night at the Firefighter Union's Hall in central Omaha.

Many familiar faces were in attendance, including Council President Danny Begley, Commissioner Roger Garcia, and Erin Fechtinger, who is running for the legislature, to name a few.

Cavanaugh announced his bid for Congress earlier this month. On Wednesday, he told attendees he wants to be a representative who stands up for working families, veterans, and seniors, while opposing Donald Trump.

“The government we have now is run by people who are out for self-enrichment and celebrity,” Cavanaugh said. “We see how that government is broken fundamentally, and we need people to step up and serve their community.”

In his speech, Cavanaugh referred to the current political climate as "chaos."

There are already several other Democrats vying for the seat currently held by Republican Don Bacon, who has hinted at retirement. Bacon told KMTV in May that he expects to make a decision by early summer.

Cavanaugh believes his tenure in the Legislature gives him an edge in this race, and he emphasized his deep roots in Omaha, where he grew up and currently raises his family.

