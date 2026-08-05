Omaha City Council approves rezoning, clearing the way for a 5-story Loveland apartment building

Omaha City Council approved rezoning for the site of a future 5-story, 34-unit apartment building in Loveland

Some Loveland neighbors oppose the project over concerns about traffic, building height, green space, and parking

Developer Ryan Spellman says construction could begin within eight weeks

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Omaha City Council approved a rezoning of a site at 7630 Pacific St. on Tuesday, clearing the path for a developer to tear down a house and replace it with a 5-story, 34-unit apartment building.

Ryan Spellman, with Parkway Development Company, which is developing the site, said the plan is to begin construction in about eight weeks, if not sooner. Spellman declined to be interviewed on camera.

Neighbors in Loveland raised concerns about increased traffic, the building's height, the lack of green space, and parking.

Leslie Myers has lived in the Loveland area for decades. She opposes the project.

"The one other thing that I don't think has been really covered hard is zero visitor parking options," Myers said.

Fellow Loveland neighbor Connie Wintz shares those concerns.

"I'm afraid it will change the neighborhood. You know it's a 5 story building," Wintz said.

The project has been moving through the approval process for months. In April, the planning board recommended approval of the project. Throughout July, TIF funding was approved by the city council.

Myers said she worries about what the development means for the future of her neighborhood.

"I can see the block disappearing, and that's so wrong," Myers said.

"It isn't necessary," Wintz said.

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