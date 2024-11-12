Traffic signal to return at 50th and Underwood safety concerns cited, including pedestrian crash

A motorized scooter hit a woman crossing 50th at Underwood on Saturday night.

The woman was treated for a broken clavicle and a concussion.

Local business manager Stasia Bahkit's cameras caught the crash and other accidents at the intersection.

The city will restore the traffic signal after a six-week observation period revealed critical safety issues.

Hannah McIlree

Security camera footage shows a scary situation Saturday night. A motorized scooter hit a woman as she crossed 50th and Underwood, on one of the last nights without traffic lights at the intersection.

"It was very terrifying to see," said Stasia Bahkit.

Stasia Bahkit manages the AB gas station on the corner. Her cameras caught the crash.

"It was like the driver did not even see her and I just... imagine what if that was a car," said Bahkit.

OPD says the woman was transported to Nebraska Medicine and treated for a broken clavicle and a concussion.

"It's a safety issue, especially for kids because we have so many kids that come up here and get candy or slushies and it's just, it's such a nice neighborhood," said Bahkit.

Bahkit is also president of the Dundee Merchant's Association.

She says this isn't the first time her cameras have caught an accident. And is pleased the city decided to put the stop light back.

AB 66 Gas Station Crash caught at 50th and Underwood 11/8/2024

"I was happy and then I sent it to my work chat and everyone was very happy, because they just, they deal with it all day and they hear people complain about not being able to cross or get somewhere," said Bahkit.

This traffic signal was removed by the city in August, for a six-week observation period, as part of a larger study of lights at smaller neighborhood intersections. T

That period ended October 21 and the traffic department says it will turn the signals back on after observing what it called "critical issues."

The Traffic department said the signal will be functioning by the end of this week.

