Unique local small businesses in Central Omaha perfect for holiday shopping

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It seems like the holidays come faster and faster every year and it can feel stressful to get the perfect gift for everyone on your list. KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree went to a variety of small businesses that might have exactly what you're looking for!

Central Omaha: Mazzyco Collars

Hannah McIlree Fall themed collars

Her first stop was at Mazzyco, a local pet supply store. It started as a side hustle in 2007. Owner Melissa Messina had a passion for designing collars and leashes for her dogs, then started selling to friends and family, and eventually growing into her center street location.

"How many collars do you think that you have made over the years?" asked McIlree.

"Oh my goodness, in a general year we do, we probably do over 5000," answered Messina.

You definitely won't see these collars and leashes in a chain store.

"I'm also a sloth person. I love sloths, and so we've always carried a couple of sloth prints, because I just think they're just so much fun," said Messina.

Each are hand made by Messina, other items like dog biscuits, shorts, and bow ties from other local vendors.

"We carry other local small businesses within our own shop. When you purchase their product like a bow tie or a cat toy, you're not only helping their business, but you're also helping us," said Messina.

In Little Bohemia: Family of Things, it's influenced by Japan and Europe.

Hannah McIlree

Owner Sarah Jacobsen said she got her unique style working at a different shop in California.

"I really believe that having things around us that are imbued with some of that intentionality helps our spaces feel better but also in terms of using those things we're supporting small makers," said Jacobsen.

Each piece in her store is intentionally crafted. Another inspiration for her store is Jacobsen's nieces.

"I love this company Sarah Silks. They are based on the concept of open-ended play and so they have all of these fun wands," said Jacobsen.

In the Old Market: Ashley's Vintage.

Hannah McIlree Funny pens at Ashley's Vintage

Ashley's has been a staple in the Old Market for 34 years, owner Randy Ashley says it's the most unique spot in the neighborhood.

"I've designed amazing stores and so gathering all the information from California, New York, New Orleans that I would like to have a store that has more of a wow factor," said Ashley.

Ashley says his most popular items are kitchen gadgets. Some quirky items were dog shaped salt and pepper shakers dressed in bikinis and hand towels with snarky sayings.

"It comes in as fast as it goes out, but to be on the hunt of looking for unique items that's not out there, that's my specialty," said Ashley,

Whether you're shopping for family, friends or a four-legged companion, in Central Omaha you can find something special.