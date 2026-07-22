'We are holding the line on the levy:' Mayor Ewing unveils proposed 2027 budget, keeps property tax rates flat

Omaha Mayor John Ewing unveils proposed 2027 budget

Proposal to keep property taxes where they are now

Budget aims to bring OPD to full capacity of 906 officers next year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Mayor John Ewing has presented his proposed $1.7 billion budget for the coming year to the Omaha City Council, covering everything from parks to public works to police — while keeping the property tax levy rate flat.

The budget would be funded through a mix of state and federal dollars, bonds, and taxes. The property tax levy rate would remain the same – around 44 cents for every $100 of assessed property value.

"The property tax levy under this budget remains flat with no increase. And so once again, we are holding the line on the levy," Mayor Ewing said.

The budget includes funding to hire additional staff at the Parks Department, the Omaha Public Library system, and Public Works.

Ewing said the goal is to bring the Omaha Police Department force to its full capacity of 906 officers in 2027. The department is currently 71 officers short of that number.

"That could be as early as January depending on how many people retire but it's more likely that it will be in July of 2027," Ewing said.

Two bond projects are also expected under the proposed budget.

One project would help fund a planned sports complex at Tranquility Park in Northwest Omaha.

"We are trying to take and be part of that very profitable youth sports market," Ewing said.

The other bond project would build a new joint headquarters for the fire and police departments at Crossroads in Central Omaha, with a price tag of more than $150 million. Ewing cited asbestos in OPD's current downtown headquarters as one reason for the move.

"It is my responsibility to ensure that they are in safe, healthy spaces. That's why we are moving this project forward at this time," Ewing said.

The Omaha City Council will host a public hearing on the budget on Aug. 11, followed by a council vote on Aug. 25. The new budget takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

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