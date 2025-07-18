Westgate homeowner continues fight against construction near her property

A Central Omaha homeowner is taking a stand after ongoing construction near Westgate Elementary School has damaged her property and blocked access to her home.

June Recznicek initially blocked her driveway with her SUV to prevent construction vehicles from entering her property. Now she's escalated her efforts by posting signs.

"We thought, well, they're still blocking our driveway. What are we supposed to do? So that's why we put the signs up," Recznicek said.

Despite these measures, she reports that construction workers continue to drive their vehicles onto sidewalks and her property.

"After our interview, they doubled down. We blocked the driveway here and then they came and had a huge semi truck unload a boom lift. They unloaded it right here where I paid to fix all of this concrete," Recznicek said.

The situation isn't entirely negative, though. Recznicek noted that speeding in the area, which was also a concern, is being addressed.

"So the biggest change was today we got home and right up on one of the poles, the police were out here and put up a speed sign. That's awesome," she said.

KMTV reached out to Goldstar law firm to learn what options homeowners have when their property is damaged by construction.

"You have the option of going after that party, the person that caused the damage or the entity or the corporation that caused the damage, and you may also have the option to go and make a claim against your own insurance company, so you may have two tracks that are applicable," Demian Goldstraj, Esg., said.

KMTV also contacted Vrana Construction about the situation and was directed to email the site manager. Reporter Hannah McIlree sent the email but have not yet received a response.

Recznicek remains determined to resolve the issue.

"I'm not going to be quiet. I'm gonna keep fighting. This is my home. I wanted to leave it to my son. My father left it to me," she said.

When asked about her next steps, Recznicek told me she has a lot to consider and wants Breanna to take responsibility.

